Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Every other day rain chances continue

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight the sky clears as our latest storm system pulls to the east. Lows drop near the 60s giving us a nice start to our Thursday.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

No changes in our current weather pattern as Thursday will provide a break between systems. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s. Friday is when our next system approaches. Once again showers and storms are possible and may be a bit stronger in portions of eastern Iowa. A half-and-half weekend moves in with a dry Saturday followed by a rain chance again on Sunday. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business
Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
FILE - Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church (AP Photo/Ed Rode,...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Areas of showers and storms could affect us at times today.
Light showers this afternoon, a few more rain chances in the coming days
Rain chances are in store for our Wednesday afternoon. Showers continue to move east across...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson walks through a cooler and potentially wet...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday morning, August 9