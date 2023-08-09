Every other day rain chances continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight the sky clears as our latest storm system pulls to the east. Lows drop near the 60s giving us a nice start to our Thursday.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

No changes in our current weather pattern as Thursday will provide a break between systems. Look for partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s. Friday is when our next system approaches. Once again showers and storms are possible and may be a bit stronger in portions of eastern Iowa. A half-and-half weekend moves in with a dry Saturday followed by a rain chance again on Sunday. Have a great night.

