Amana Colonies proposes family-friendly park

Amana Colonies Convention and Visitors Bureau
Amana Colonies Convention and Visitors Bureau(Amana Colonies)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Amana are working to bring a family-friendly park to the main village that would reflect the history and roots of the Amana Colonies.

In a press release, leaders with the Amana Colonies Convention and Visitors Bureau said they’re partnering with several local nonprofits on the project, which is expected to be located in the empty lot east of Price Creek Event Center on 2020th Trail.

The full-service park would feature a custom playground, off-leash dog park, a barn-like structure and faux water wheel among other features.

The group says it’s working with Themed Concepts of Minnesota to design playground equipment that would capture the history, architecture and agricultural roots of the Amana Colonies.

ACCVB Executive Director Stacey Colledge said the proposed $291,000 project would be funded by donations, grants and fundraisers.

For more information on the project, click here.

Proposed Amana Colonies park
Proposed Amana Colonies park
Proposed Amana Colonies park
Proposed Amana Colonies park
Proposed Amana Colonies park
