Air-powered hot dog cannon to deliver food to Hawkeye fans at Kinnick

Hawkeye fans will now have a new way to get a meal at Kinnick Stadium.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye fans will now have a new way to get a meal at Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa CIty Press Citizen reports.

The University is partnering with Wimmer’s Meats for an air-powered hot dog cannon.

A hot dog shaped gun will feature grill marks and be topped with fake ketchup and mustard.

One side of the bun will have the Wimmer’s logo, with multiple Hawkeye symbols as well.

It will be operated by the spirit squad to give fans a chance to catch the food.

The promotion starts on Saturday at Kids’ Day at Kinnick.

