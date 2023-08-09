Show You Care
AAA urges safe driving during school year

The organization says eliminating distractions by getting off your phone and turning down the music are a few things you can do to keep the road safe for others
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As school approaches one expert is urging drivers to stay alert.

AAA says people need to slow down while they’re behind the wheel to watch out for kids walking to school. They also want to remind drivers to come to a complete stop in school zones and to stop when school buses have the stop arm out.

The organization says eliminating distractions by getting off your phone and turning down the music are a few things you can do to keep the road safe for others.

”Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. It can be the difference of life and death. If you’re driving twenty-five or thirty-five, that difference of ten miles can have a big impact,” said spokesperson Brian Ortner.

He also encourages adults to talk with young drivers because they often mimic their parent’s driving habits. That includes using your seatbelt.

