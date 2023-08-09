84-year-old Dave Bielenberg doesn’t let anything stop him from racing

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Age is just a number right? So is your speedometer. When both of those numbers start to rev past 80, it might turn some heads on the racetrack.

Such is the case with Dave “Blitzkrieg” Bielenberg, who has spent a large portion of his 84 years behind the wheel.

“Probably the first stock car I drove, I carved out of a piece of wood, and put a number on it, and drove it around in the dirt,” Bielenberg said. “I was probably eight or nine years old, and from then on, I loved it.”

After all these decades, racing is still fun for the retired school teacher.

“When I climb into that race car oh man, do I feel good.”

Bielenberg says there are all kinds of benefits.

“The doctor said I should get some exercise,” Bielenberg said. “I mean, you’ve got your foot down here your other foot here, the steering wheel kind of doing a whatever.”

“It keeps you busy.”

Dave has been married to his wife Ellen for 61 years - does she worry about the high speeds?

“She quit that a long time ago.”

Even as the summer and racing season start to slow down, Bielenberg isn’t pumping the breaks on doing what he loves.

“Keeps me feeling good,” he said. “I suppose, whatever your question was I can’t remember, But the answer might be: I just like to drive.”

