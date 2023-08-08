Show You Care
Three arrested for Waterloo shooting that sent one person to the hospital

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people, including two teens, have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Waterloo last week.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports police arrested 30-year-old Larry Earl Lorondez Phillips, 17-year-old Eric Hayes, and 17-year-old Deondre Seals

They have been charged with first-degree robbery. Seals also faces weapons charges. Prosecutors charged both the teens as adults.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Mohawk Street.

Court documents say Hayes arranged to sell marijuana to two people.

Officials say he walked up to a car and showed the marijuana to the buyers, and that someone with Hayes then pulled a gun and pointed it at the buyers.

Police say one of the buyers also had a gun, and the shooting started.

A man with the robbers was hit. He’s at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

