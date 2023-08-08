Testimony to start in trial for man accused of driving into group of protesters in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony is set to start in the trial of the man accused of driving a pickup truck into a group of people protesting in downtown Cedar Rapids in June of last year.

It happened the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade.

Cell phone video shows the truck driving through a group of people demonstrating near the courthouse around 8th Avenue and 2nd Street Southeast.

Investigators say David Huston was driving the vehicle and had a green light.

They say he aggressively approached the protestors, injuring one person.

Officials say other vehicles behind Huston appeared to wait until everyone crossed the street.

Huston is facing charges of assault and leaving the scene of a crash.

Testimony is set to start at 9 a.m. at the Linn County courthouse.

