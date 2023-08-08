Testimony begins in trial for man accused of driving his truck into protestors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony in the trial of a man accused of hitting a group of protestors with his truck began Tuesday morning. It happened back in June of last year.

A group of people were protesting following the ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade. David Huston is facing charges of assault and leaving the scene of a crash.

The state and defense both presented their opening statements along with going over the timeline of the incident and calling multiple witnesses to the stand.

The video of the incident shows David Huston in his black truck- and protestors in front of it.

But both sides of this case argue this captures two different stories.

”We believe that the evidence will show that the defendant intended to intimidate, intended to alarm, intended to get those people out of his way, because he just couldn’t wait,” said Heather Jackson, the state attorney.

”This is not a guy out in the public concerned about a protest trying to evoke his will on protestors,” said Mark Brown, defense attorney.

The protestors gathered in the parking lot across from the Federal Courthouse to demonstrate their frustration with federal abortion protections ending with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Toward the end, the group crossed Eighth Avenue - and that’s when this encounter happened.

”We were crossing and I stood in the crosswalk holding my sign and then I just didn’t really look at the lights after that,” said Kyleigh Wright, a witness who was struck by Huston’s truck.

“Why did you stand in the road?” said Jackson.

“I saw a couple of other people doing it and in my head, it was like a crossing guard kind of,” said Wright.

“So you just wanted to help?” said Jackson.

“Yes,” said Wright.

While the trial is being held in Linn County, Nick Maybanks is not the attorney representing the state in the case. That’s because he and his family were part of the protest.

“How did it come to be that a Black Hawk County attorney was prosecuting this case?” asked Jackson.

“When the events that transpired that led to these charges took place on June 24th, 2022, here in Cedar Rapids, I was present and witnessed some of those events,” said Maybanks. “In order to make sure that it received an objective look at the case, not colored by my personal recollections or otherwise, I called Brian Williams, who is your boss, and asked him if he would look at the case,” he said.

The investigating officer, Sergeant, Ryan Dunbar, also testified for the state Tuesday.

”Did you ask the defendant why he didn’t stop after his vehicle made contact with people?” said Jackson.

“The defendant stated that he didn’t believe he made contact with any of the protestors,” Dunbar said.

Testimony wrapped up around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon and will start back up again at 9 AM Wednesday morning.

The trial is expected to continue until Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.