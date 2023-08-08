Show You Care
Officials respond to vehicle rollover accident in Black Hawk County

A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 8th, 2023, at approximately 11:31 am, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Main Rd for a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Investigators say a Pontiac G6 was traveling northbound on Main Rd when the driver lost control going around a curve. The vehicle hit a sign before overturning in a ditch.

The driver was taken to Mercy One in Waterloo for treatment of minor injuries. A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

