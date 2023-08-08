Multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delay on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 pm, Iowa DOT reported that a crash occurred northbound on I-380 between Exit 13: County Road E70 and Exit 16: US 151 and US 218.

The left lane is reportedly blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. Crews are on the scene. As of 4:17 pm, crews were still reporting an estimated 14-minute delay for northbound traffic.

Travelers should expect delays until the area has been cleared and the lane has been reopened.

