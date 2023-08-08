Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delay on I-380

At approximately 4:00 pm, Iowa DOT reported that a crash occurred northbound on I-380 between Exit 13: County Road E70 and Exit 16: US 151 and US 218.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:00 pm, Iowa DOT reported that a crash occurred northbound on I-380 between Exit 13: County Road E70 and Exit 16: US 151 and US 218.

The left lane is reportedly blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. Crews are on the scene. As of 4:17 pm, crews were still reporting an estimated 14-minute delay for northbound traffic.

Travelers should expect delays until the area has been cleared and the lane has been reopened.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa to acquire Mercy Iowa City
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Monday morning.
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in Indiana in connection to a fatal shooting on June 11 in...
Fugitive wanted for fatal Cedar Rapids shooting arrested in Indiana
County breakdown of Iowa voucher program
Five Seasons Ski Team.
Cedar Rapids water ski team wins national championship

Latest News

On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business
At approximately 4:00 pm, Iowa DOT reported that a crash occurred northbound on I-380 between...
Traffic delay on I-380 following multi-vehicle crash
The man who police say shot and killed 10-year-old Breasia Terrell three years ago has waived...
Henry Dinkins bench trial to begin Thursday
Cedar Rapids looking for input on Lightline Loop project
Cedar Rapids looking for input on Lightline Loop project