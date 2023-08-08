More active weather sets up with rainfall chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight, the first of several systems move toward the state bringing a shower and storm chance.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Rainfall chances will be with us through Wednesday. Overall, the amounts look light under 0.10″ for most, unless you get under a thunderstorm. Thursday provides quiet weather while Friday renews the chance for some rainfall.

Showers and storms could move in later tonight into Wednesday, giving parts of the area beneficial rainfall. (KCRG)

At this point, the weekend looks dry with more rain chances ahead next week. Temperatures will be coolest on Wednesday with clouds in the area, and upper 80s are possible on Friday. Have a good night!

