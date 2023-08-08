Legal expert weighs in on Mercy Iowa City bankruptcy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday morning the Iowa Board of Regents voted to approve the University’s $20-million bid to acquire Mercy Iowa City.

During the meeting, one of the first comments from UI President Barbara Wilson was on the stress the state’s health care system is facing.

“We have an aging population, we have more and more complex needs among our patients, and a shortage of physicians,” said Wilson.

She said that’s why they feel the need to continue the University’s mission to care for all citizens of the state. To UI and the Board of Regents, that includes acquiring Mercy Iowa City. But this bid approval is just one stop along the way.

“We recognize that the outcome is, of course, in the hands of the bankruptcy court, but we share a goal to preserve the ability to offer health care access to a wide variety of individuals, both in the community and beyond,” said Wilson.

Local attorney, Eric Langston says a Chapter 11 bankruptcy is a step taken by businesses looking to reorganize in an effort to keep going.

The overall process can last a while depending on the proceeding efforts.

“At the beginning the organization is going to need to request relief from the bankruptcy court to adjust the bankruptcy rules to meet the operational needs of the business,” said Langston.

From there, he says the next step involves those who are still owed by the organization.

“That’s where the various creditors of the entity come together and ask preliminary questions about the debtor and their finances,” said Langston.

Once that wraps up, Langston says it is largely in the hands of the organization that is filing for bankruptcy. Overall, the process could take at least another year for Mercy Iowa City.

