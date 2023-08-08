Show You Care
Jury selection to begin in trial for man accused of killing Breasia Terrell

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jury selection is set to start on Tuesday in Linn County for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Terrell disappeared in July 2020 in Davenport. Her remains were found the following March near DeWitt.

She was last seen spending the night at her half-brother’s father’s house.

That man, Henry Dinkins, a registered sex offender, is charged with first degree murder and kidnapping.

Investigators said he left in the middle of the night with Terrell, and returned a few hours later without her.

They say he then took his son to Walmart to buy cleaning supplies, including bleach.

They say he turned his phone off, so he couldn’t be tracked, but then his son put the battery back in to play a game.

The judge moved the trial from Scott County to Linn County due to pre-trial publicity.

The trial is set to last five weeks.

More than 80 witnesses are listed.

