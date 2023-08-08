Iowan sentenced to more than 7 years in Jan. 6th riot

ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Ankeny man has received the longest sentence out of all Iowans charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

A judge sentenced Salvador Sandoval to more than 7 years in federal prison. He and his mother were both seen entering the capitol during the riot.

Salvador repeatedly fought with Capitol police officers - shoving and pushing them. He also took one officer’s shield out of his hands before he was forced out of the building. A judge convicted Salvador of six felony charges - including assaulting or resisting officers and obstructing an official proceeding. He was sentenced to 88 months in prison, which is more than 7 years.

Salvador’s mother - Deborah - pleaded guilty to entering a restricted building, and a judge sentenced her in May to five months in prison.

Kyle Young of Redfield, Iowa received the second harshest sentence in the riot. Young pleaded guilty to charges including assaulting, resisting, or impeding a police officer.

A federal judge sentenced Young to 86 months in prison last year.

