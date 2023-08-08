Iowa National Guard prepares for natural disasters alongside utilities

JOHNSTON, Iowa - August 10th is the third anniversary of the derecho, and if it hit again like it did in 2020, Iowa utilities and government leaders want to be sure they could respond effectively. That’s why the National Guard and groups like Alliant Energy are practicing for worst-case scenarios. The Guard responded after the derecho and cleared fallen trees so utility crews could repair power lines.

Nearly three years ago when the derecho swept through Iowa - about half a million people lost power. The energy infrastructure was so damaged many people were without electricity for a week or more. That’s why the group gathered at Camp Dodge.

Geoff Greenwood, a spokesman for MidAmerican Energy said, “We are here to simulate a really really bad disaster hitting Iowa the worst type of disaster you can think of. This includes things like a derecho and tornadoes and flooding and cyber attacks and just everything. A kitchen sink approach.”

Participants in this ‘tabletop drill’ include the National Guard, MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy, and other utility providers. So they know what to do if a tornado, derecho, flood, or other emergency happens... because in Iowa it’s a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if.’ Greenwood said when they’re not experiencing a disaster, they’re preparing for one.

“It’s a lot more than restoring power. A lot happens when there is a big natural disaster. And so when we can coordinate with other people who are responding to the disaster as well, we can be more efficient,” Greenwood said.

One scenario the group worked through involved coordinating debris removal and monitoring cell phone tower outages. Matthew Cole with Alliant Energy says exercises like these can improve restoration times.

“As more extreme weather comes into play, we want to make sure that we enhance our procedures and identify ways that we can work more closely together to get that faster response,” Cole said.

The Iowa National Guard can only go on missions when ordered by the Governor. The Guard says their role before those orders come down is to be a liaison between different agencies.

The training exercises run through the end of the week.

