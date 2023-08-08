Iowa City man sentenced on child pornography charges

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a 23-year-old from Iowa City was sentenced to federal prison for receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, William Robert Adams was identified through a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after suspected child porn was found on social media. Officials executed a search warrant on Adams and his residence, finding numerous pictures and videos of children ranging in age from toddler to teenager.

Following an investigation, law enforcement found evidence that Adams was buying and selling child pornography online. Adams passed over 5,000 child pornographic images.

Adams was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and must also serve 5 years of supervised release.

