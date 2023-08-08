Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City man sentenced on child pornography charges

On Monday, a 23-year-old from Iowa City was sentenced to federal prison for receiving child...
On Monday, a 23-year-old from Iowa City was sentenced to federal prison for receiving child pornography.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a 23-year-old from Iowa City was sentenced to federal prison for receiving child pornography.

According to court documents, William Robert Adams was identified through a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after suspected child porn was found on social media. Officials executed a search warrant on Adams and his residence, finding numerous pictures and videos of children ranging in age from toddler to teenager.

Following an investigation, law enforcement found evidence that Adams was buying and selling child pornography online. Adams passed over 5,000 child pornographic images.

Adams was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and must also serve 5 years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa to acquire Mercy Iowa City
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Monday morning.
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in Indiana in connection to a fatal shooting on June 11 in...
Fugitive wanted for fatal Cedar Rapids shooting arrested in Indiana
County breakdown of Iowa voucher program
Five Seasons Ski Team.
Cedar Rapids water ski team wins national championship

Latest News

A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Officials respond to vehicle rollover accident in Black Hawk County
Kennedy left tackle part of the reason the Cougars are planning on a big season
Kennedy Left Tackle one of the many reasons the Cougars will have a big season
On Tuesday, Google announced it is investing $350 million at its Council Bluffs data center...
Google to invest $350 million in Iowa data center
Summer is starting to wind down and so are our gardens, but there is some great produce that is...
Ideas for using up summer produce as the season winds down