Google to invest $350 million in Iowa data center

On Tuesday, Google announced it is investing $350 million at its Council Bluffs data center...
On Tuesday, Google announced it is investing $350 million at its Council Bluffs data center campus this year.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Google announced it is investing $350 million at its Council Bluffs data center campus this year.

The Council Bluffs data center is one of Google’s largest facilities. In Iowa, Google has created jobs for over 900 people in a variety of full-time and external roles -including computer technicians, engineers, and a variety of construction, food services, maintenance, and security roles.

It’s one of Google’s largest facilities and helps power popular digital services for people and organizations worldwide.

“From infrastructure investments to investments in community initiatives, Google’s continued commitment to Council Bluffs is apparent,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “The new investment announced today in the Council Bluffs data center facilities, along with Google’s support of the new co-working hub, will continue to provide a ripple of economic impact throughout our community.”

To date, Google has reportedly invested for than $5 billion in the state since breaking ground on the site in 2007.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

