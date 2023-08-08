Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business

On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 20th, 2023 at approximately 6:12 pm, officials responded to the 3300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of an assault.

According to investigators, a 27-year-old female was inside the business to purchase some merchandise, when a store employee identified as 30-year-old Shabir Afridi Wila Shah began to talk with her at the front counter.

Shah reportedly began to massage the woman’s arms. He then advised her that the store offers massages in the back area of the business. Shah then led her into the bathroom where he began to massage her legs.

According to the victim, the touching from Shah became more sexual in nature, with Shah attempting to kiss her and pull the waistband of her shorts away from her body. She was able to exit the bathroom and leave the store, stating later to police that she felt “violated and confused” by the incident.

During an interview with police, Shah reportedly admitted to massaging the victim’s legs but denied touching any other part of her body.

Investigators say that store security footage reportedly corroborates the victim’s story up to when they go into the bathroom. They say the footage also shows the victim quickly leaving and exiting the store after she leaves the bathroom.

On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa to acquire Mercy Iowa City
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Monday morning.
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in Indiana in connection to a fatal shooting on June 11 in...
Fugitive wanted for fatal Cedar Rapids shooting arrested in Indiana
County breakdown of Iowa voucher program
Five Seasons Ski Team.
Cedar Rapids water ski team wins national championship

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash on I-380 causing traffic
Multi-vehicle crash causing traffic delay on I-380
At approximately 4:00 pm, Iowa DOT reported that a crash occurred northbound on I-380 between...
Traffic delay on I-380 following multi-vehicle crash
The man who police say shot and killed 10-year-old Breasia Terrell three years ago has waived...
Henry Dinkins bench trial to begin Thursday
Cedar Rapids looking for input on Lightline Loop project
Cedar Rapids looking for input on Lightline Loop project