Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 20th, 2023 at approximately 6:12 pm, officials responded to the 3300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of an assault.

According to investigators, a 27-year-old female was inside the business to purchase some merchandise, when a store employee identified as 30-year-old Shabir Afridi Wila Shah began to talk with her at the front counter.

Shah reportedly began to massage the woman’s arms. He then advised her that the store offers massages in the back area of the business. Shah then led her into the bathroom where he began to massage her legs.

According to the victim, the touching from Shah became more sexual in nature, with Shah attempting to kiss her and pull the waistband of her shorts away from her body. She was able to exit the bathroom and leave the store, stating later to police that she felt “violated and confused” by the incident.

During an interview with police, Shah reportedly admitted to massaging the victim’s legs but denied touching any other part of her body.

Investigators say that store security footage reportedly corroborates the victim’s story up to when they go into the bathroom. They say the footage also shows the victim quickly leaving and exiting the store after she leaves the bathroom.

On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.

