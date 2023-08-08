Dubuque city council approves license plate reader policy

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is moving forward with its plan to install license plate readers in parts of the city.

The council voted 6-to-1 Monday night to approve the new policy.

Automated license plate-reading (ALPR) technology captures images of vehicle license plates and allows law enforcement agencies to identify and compare plates against those of cars driven by people suspected of being involved in illegal activity.

The technology differs from traffic cameras and does not issue citations for speeding. This technology typically captures a contextual photo of the vehicle, an image of the license plate, the geographic coordinates of where the image was captured, and the date/time of the recording.

Police say this will help to identify a vehicle connected to an Amber or Silver alert and other crimes. They say the cameras will *not alert officials of any traffic fines unless a warrant is issued for the owner.

Data from someone’s license plate will be stored for a 30 day period. That’s something Police Chief Jeremy Jensen says is vital.

”So say you go on vacation for two weeks and you come back and your car has been damaged and you start to use our our camera system to say OK and now it’s two weeks ago so let’s go back and look,” said Chief Jensen at Monday’s meeting.

He says information from the cameras will be restricted internally. Chief Jensen says any officer misusing the cameras will be punished.

