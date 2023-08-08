Show You Care
Decent Tuesday followed by return of rain chances

Chances for rain aren't all that far away.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you enjoyed how the work week started out, weather-wise, then you’ll probably like a lot that Tuesday has to offer.

That’s because conditions will broadly be similar, with perhaps even a bit more sunshine for more of the day. There will be some scattered clouds early, and some pop-up clouds that could produce another isolated shower or two by afternoon. Our far eastern and southern counties are slightly more favored to see this activity, but the chance is quite low all around. Highs reach the low 80s.

A storm system developing on the Plains will be moving to the east later tonight into Wednesday, with an area of low pressure passing to the south of the state. While this keeps us out of the sector of the storm more likely to produce severe weather, we will still have a pretty good shot at seeing some showers and storms that could bring beneficial rainfall. These arrive later tonight and especially impact the area throughout Wednesday morning. Areas along and south of U.S. Highway 20 are the most likely to benefit here, while locations toward the northern edge of Iowa could get totally shut out of appreciable rainfall. High temperatures will be held back into the upper 70s by the more widespread cloud cover and rain.

Thursday is a bounce-back day, with highs back into the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Another fast-moving storm system drops in from the northwest later Thursday night into Friday, bringing another potential round of some showers and storms.

At this point, the weekend still looks pretty decent overall with highs in the 80s and a fair amount of sunshine. Another chance for storms is there by Sunday night, and again on Tuesday as we remain in a generally active weather pattern going forward.

Chances for rain aren't all that far away.
