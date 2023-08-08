Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Clerical error causes Ankeny woman to lose tribute to late husband

A central Iowa woman said she is losing a tribute to her husband due to a mix-up with a license plate.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) -  A central Iowa woman said she is losing a tribute to her husband due to a mix-up with a license plate.

RaNae Ellett’s husband, Harry Ellet, died in 2017.

For decades, he had a custom license plate with his nickname “Mouse” on it. When he died, his wife had the plate re-registered to her.

In 2020, she was in a car crash. So she had to buy a new car and get new registration.

She said she was told she could keep her “Mouse” plates, but she now thinks the switch never happened due to a clerical error at the Polk County Treasurer’s office.

She says the license plate belongs to someone else now, and she’s been driving around for years with a plate not registered to her vehicle.

“It’s kind of like the last thing I have of him, and it just kind of felt like they took it away from me,” Ellett said. “When I found out it was a clerical error that did it, somehow it just doesn’t seem like I should pay the price.”

Ellett is searching for the person who bought it, hoping they’ll let her have the customization back.

The Polk County Treasurer’s Office said it is investigating the situation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa to acquire Mercy Iowa City
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Monday morning.
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in Indiana in connection to a fatal shooting on June 11 in...
Fugitive wanted for fatal Cedar Rapids shooting arrested in Indiana
County breakdown of Iowa voucher program
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is encouraging people to adopt at a cheaper price. It's to...
Animal Rescue League offers ‘Name Your Price’ pet adoption amid capacity issues

Latest News

A central Iowa woman said she is losing a tribute to her husband due to a mix-up with a license...
Central Iowa woman losing tribute to husband due to mix up with custom license plate
FILE - Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church (AP Photo/Ed Rode,...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand
Some of the animals at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines will get to taste test one of the new...
Zoo animals to taste test new Iowa State Fair food
The Iowa State Fair kicks off in Des Moines on Thursday, and its biggest draw is the country...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand