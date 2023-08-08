Clerical error causes Ankeny woman to lose tribute to late husband

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - A central Iowa woman said she is losing a tribute to her husband due to a mix-up with a license plate.

RaNae Ellett’s husband, Harry Ellet, died in 2017.

For decades, he had a custom license plate with his nickname “Mouse” on it. When he died, his wife had the plate re-registered to her.

In 2020, she was in a car crash. So she had to buy a new car and get new registration.

She said she was told she could keep her “Mouse” plates, but she now thinks the switch never happened due to a clerical error at the Polk County Treasurer’s office.

She says the license plate belongs to someone else now, and she’s been driving around for years with a plate not registered to her vehicle.

“It’s kind of like the last thing I have of him, and it just kind of felt like they took it away from me,” Ellett said. “When I found out it was a clerical error that did it, somehow it just doesn’t seem like I should pay the price.”

Ellett is searching for the person who bought it, hoping they’ll let her have the customization back.

The Polk County Treasurer’s Office said it is investigating the situation.

