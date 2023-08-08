Cedar Rapids man sentenced in 2021 hotel party shooting

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced the man convicted in a birthday party shooting at a Cedar Rapids hotel to 25 years in prison.

It happened in October of 2021 when a man opened fire into a crowd during a birthday party at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel. Six people were hurt - including a child.

Quoinie Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty to 4 of his original 13 charges - including reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury. During Monday’s plea hearing and sentencing - he admitted to shooting into the crowd. A judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

He’s currently serving time in an Illinois prison for separate charges. Once that sentence is over - he’ll be moved to Iowa to serve this sentence.

