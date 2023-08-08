Cedar Rapids firefighters respond to fire in Wellington Heights

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 300 block of 15th Street SE on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews said they responded at around 9:45 a.m. and were quickly able to extinguish the fire, containing it to the first floor of the home.

No injuries were reported. It’s unknown if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

