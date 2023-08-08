Show You Care
Board of Regents approves Univ. of Iowa’s acquisition of Mercy Iowa City

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a meeting on Tuesday, the Iowa Board of Regents voted to approve the University’s $20 million bid to acquire Mercy Iowa City.

Mercy has faced legal battles and disagreements with one of its biggest bondholders, Preston Hollow Community Capital.

Leaders with Mercy and the university say they’ve signed a letter of intent for the University to acquire all the hospital’s operating facilities and key assets.

Mercy also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a step taken by businesses looking to reorganize in an effort to keep going.

Preston Hollow requested a court-ordered receivership of Mercy in an effort to minimize financial losses.

A bankruptcy court will have to approve the $20 million sale before it’s finalized. That bankruptcy hearing is underway Tuesday.

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson agreed with the board, approving the deal.

“We feel good about what we’re doing, we know it’s in the best interest of the community and the state, and we’re grateful to the board for thinking through the issues with us as well,” Wilson said.

At the meeting, a lawyer leading the effort through the deal said Mercy Iowa City will continue to see patients and operate as usual.

