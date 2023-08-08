Another nice August day!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is another nice one for August!

Look for generally mostly sunny skies with the off chance for some pop-up showers forming on the eastern fringe of the TV9 viewing area this afternoon. Clouds begin increasing tonight as showers approach from the west.

A storm system developing on the Plains will be moving to the east later tonight into Wednesday, with an area of low pressure passing to the south of the state. While this keeps us out of the sector of the storm more likely to produce severe weather, we will still have a pretty good shot at seeing some showers and storms that could bring beneficial rainfall. These arrive later tonight and especially impact the area throughout Wednesday morning. Areas along and south of U.S. Highway 20 are the most likely to benefit here, while locations toward the northern edge of Iowa could get totally shut out of appreciable rainfall. High temperatures will be held back into the upper 70s by the more widespread cloud cover and rain.

Thursday is a bounce-back day, with highs back into the 80s with partly cloudy skies. Another fast-moving storm system drops in from the northwest later Thursday night into Friday, bringing another potential round of some showers and storms.

At this point, the weekend still looks pretty decent overall with highs in the 80s and a fair amount of sunshine. Another chance for storms is there by Sunday night, and again on Tuesday as we remain in a generally active weather pattern going forward.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.