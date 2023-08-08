5 years later, an eastern Iowa farmer still struggles with storm water run-offs

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - In 2018, KCRG-TV9 spoke with John Knepper, an eastern Iowa farmer whose property had been damaged by run-off water from a nearby neighborhood, leaving him with damage to his crops and a massive ditch leading into Catfish Creek near his property line.

In an effort to fix the issue, Knepper reached out to several environmental organizations like the Department of Natural Resources and EPA, only for the Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District to say that because he originally diverted the water to lessen damage to his crops, he would have to split the cost to fix it.

Now in 2023, not much has changed. The ditch, which is now over 100 feet long, is roughly 10 feet deep and 8 feet wide. And with each rainfall, more soil is eroded away.

”You would think these government officials and watchdogs would care, but they absolutely just do not care whatsoever about all this storm water and soil erosion.” said Knepper Farms owner John Knepper.

Though the city has been repeatedly contacted by Knepper, the only solutions suggested were cost-share programs, which would split the cost of repair between Knepper and various organizations.

“We don’t have any jurisdiction, it’s not even within the city limits, so our activities are kind of limited... There’s not that much we can do, it’s really a private drainage issue.” said Deron Muehring, a Civil Engineer for the City of Dubuque.

Knepper, on the other hand, remains frustrated with the lack of assistance from those he says are responsible for the water.

”They don’t care about the little guy anymore. They don’t care about the farmer. They don’t care about the environment. And they don’t care about that Catfish Creek Watershed that’s supposed to be protected.” said Knepper.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.