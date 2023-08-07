University of Iowa to acquire Mercy Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa and Mercy Iowa City have signed a letter of intent for the university to acquire all the operating facilities and key assets of Mercy, the hospital announced Monday.

Leaders with Mercy Iowa City said the plan is to transition the hospital and its employees to UI Health Care, preserving the services Mercy Iowa City provides, along with preserving its doctors and employees. The hospital remains open and its physicians and employees continue to provide care for patients.

The plan involves Mercy filing a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

This comes not long after the hospital’s credit rating was downgraded in March 2023, after having outstanding debt at the close of the 2022 budget year.

It also comes after the hospital’s financial investor, Preston Hollow Community Capital, requested Mercy Iowa City be placed in a court-appointed receivership to “stabilize itself” from unsustainable financial losses.

In a message sent to hospital employees and staff on July 21st, the hospital stated that it received notice that its bondholder considers the hospital in default on its bond agreements. Mercy Iowa City disputed the claim, stating that they have made all the payments on the bond as required.

In a press release on Monday, Mark E. Toney, Chief Restructuring Officer, Mercy Iowa City, said the actions taken by one of its largest creditors significantly and negatively impacted the hospital, resulting in the bankruptcy filing.

Tom Clancy, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Mercy Iowa City, said they believe this plan is the best path forward to preserve the hospital’s operations.

“We want you to know that leaders from the University of Iowa, UI Health Care, and Mercy Iowa City are working together to avoid significant disruption,” University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson and Vice President Denise Jamieson said in a statement on the university’s website. “Although many decisions will be in the hands of the bankruptcy court, we share a goal to preserve and enhance local and regional access to quality health care and jobs.”

Mercy Iowa City has served the community since 1873.

