SYC: Teufelhund veterans group continues growing to help Eastern Iowa veterans

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - In a small storefront on Main Street in Anamosa, the nonprofit Teufelhund has helped hundreds of veterans and veteran organizations under the leadership of Bruce Barton, also known as Skipper.

“That was my rank when I retired,” said Skipper.

Skipper started the nonprofit in August 2012. He wanted to make sure veterans could navigate getting back into civilian life and support them in any way they could while also supporting other veteran groups.3

“The government has improved the programs that are available substantially, but it’s hard to navigate to find them,” he said. “We’re trying to help with that.”

It was an experience he said he knew all too well after having served in Vietnam.

“It was the 60s, nobody liked the war,” Skipper said. “Everybody was hating everybody. It was a really bad time. Now, people appreciate veterans, people walk up and thank you for your service as opposed to walking up and spitting on you. It has changed substantially, yet the trauma isn’t alleviated by that ‘thank you for your service’.”

In the last decade, he said the number of veterans they serve has only continued to grow, and so has the number of people coming to help the cause. Like Stix, who got on board in 2021.

“Once I heard what the mission was, helping vets, I was all in,” said Stix. “Within two weeks I was starting the process to become a member.”

As the nonprofit continues to grow, the message has remained the same. Just like the building where they work.

“When you see us, know we will help if you know a veteran,” he said. “Tell him we can come, and they can come to us. We can be there to help them.”

