Storm system pulls away for quiet start to the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect some gradual improvement in our sky cover today, revealing a bit more sunshine by the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies will turn generally partly cloudy by afternoon, with even clearer skies tonight. Any breaks in the clouds will allow our temperatures to warm up somewhat, despite a bit of a northwest breeze. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s on Monday, with a slight uptick in readings for Tuesday into the low 80s area-wide.

Our next chance for precipitation arrives later on Tuesday night into Wednesday, with an area of showers and storms looking possible for parts of the area. At this time, the southern half of the state is more favored than the north for this round, which could bring a decent shot at beneficial rainfall once again. Due to the track of the storm system, we will likely be a little north of the area more favored for strong to severe storms. Highs will be held back a bit into the upper 70s for most by the clouds and precipitation.

Thursday is a bit of a break, with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies. Another shot at showers and storms returns to the area by Thursday night into Friday. This weekend looks to be another break from an active pattern, with highs hanging around the low 80s. More chances for showers or storms show up early in the following week.

