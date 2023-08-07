Pope announces World Youth Day to return to Asia in 2027, urges young people ‘not to be afraid’

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis has announced World Youth Day is returning to Asia for the first time in three decades. He made the announcement Sunday at the end of his five-day trip to Portugal. He’s presiding over a massive open-air Mass for an estimated 1.5 million people who camped out overnight on a vast field.

The sun rose over them so they could attend the grand finale of the World Youth Day festival. Francis’ trip has been largely improvised: There have been speeches ditched in favor of off-the-cuff conversations with young people and a formal prayer for peace at the Fatima shrine, long associated with Soviet aggression.

