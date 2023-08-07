One injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Monday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Monday morning.

The Iowa DOT reports the crash happened near the 42nd Street Exit. Traffic has been reduced to one lane.

DOT cameras show one vehicle in the median, and a second vehicle appears to have gone into the concrete barrier on the right-hand side of the road.

Police confirmed to TV9 that one person was injured in the crash.

