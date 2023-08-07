More comfortable weather pattern stays in place

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure keeps us quiet as we move toward the middle of the week.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Lows drop into the upper 50s tonight which is very comfortable. More sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s continuing the nice start to the week. Tuesday night we find a storm system approaching which brings the next chance for showers and storms to eastern Iowa. This chance will be with us on Wednesday with southern Iowa favored for the heaviest of the rainfall. Seasonal weather will round out the week with lows 80s for highs and low 60s for lows. Have a great night!

