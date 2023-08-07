Mercy Iowa City files for bankruptcy, UIHC to acquire assets

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City’s Mercy Hospital made two major announcements today: it’s declaring bankruptcy and getting a new owner. After facing possible involuntary receivership, Mercy Iowa City signed a letter of intent with the University of Iowa for the university to acquire all operating facilities and key assets of Mercy.

The hospital has been facing financial challenges, with Moody downgrading its credit rating this past March. Then today it filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy Code. Leaders said the hospital will remain open and they are optimistic about the future with the acquisition from the University of Iowa. The impact on the greater Iowa City area isn’t clear.

“I think all of us are waiting to see what happens but we’re glad that there is a next step and that there is a possibility because no one wants to see Mercy fail.” said Iowa City Business Partnership CEO and President Nancy Bird.

The Iowa Board of Regents is expected to meet tomorrow to vote on the University’s proposed purchase of Mercy. The acquisition, which has been under consideration since last November, will also need to be approved by the bankruptcy court.

