Iowa volleyball looking to build off last season in year two under Coach Barnes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In his first year as head coach for the Iowa women’s volleyball program, Jim Barnes helped lead the Hawkeyes to the program’s most wins since 2016. The team capped off the season with a pair of conference wins in the most competitive league in the country. Now, Barnes and company hope to build off that in year two.

“I think that us being able to really play for each other and focus on everyone but ourselves in that moment, was what really got us those wins,” senior setter Bailey Ortega said. “I think us returners carrying that and implementing that into this team this year will be really, really important for us.”

“We’re making sure we control the things we can control and working and having that diligent discipline every day because discipline is rare. Talent you can find a lot of different places, but true team discipline is something that’s rare. This team has that ability to be exceptionally disciplined and play for one another, and I think that’s going to be our strength,” Barnes said.

The Hawkeyes have nine returners and added nine newcomers ahead of the 2023 season. Growth in the Big Ten will be challenging, but they hope to become a power in the conference. The players said they were inspired watching the women’s basketball team’s journey to becoming a national power.

“Just people had never heard of Iowa women’s basketball until a couple years ago. It blew up this year. It just shows how much you can do in a year or two years. I think that’s something that can be really inspiring to our team and other teams that are similar to us. It’s just shows how much can change in a year when you have the right determination and when you want to work hard for each other and be happy doing it,” senior middle hitter Delaney McSweeney said.

“I’ve gotten the opportunity to sit in on a couple of their practices. Since I want to be a coach, I’ve kind of sat in with [Lisa] Bluder, Jan [Jensen], Raina [Harmon], all of their amazing staff they have And, I love the way they play for each other. They’re all best friends, and they all really enjoy being around each other. I think that’s something we can continue to implement and that I think we do have in our gym,” Ortega said.

The Hawkeyes have their black and gold exhibition on Saturday, Aug. 9. They open up the season Aug. 25 in the Sacramento State invitational.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.