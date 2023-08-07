Iowa State’s Clanton clicking with his new offensive line

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Last season, the Iowa State football team went 4-8 overall and only won one Big 12 game all season. Last year’s struggles included four losses by a combined 11 points and ranking dead last in the conference in their rushing attack. They’ve made some changes to address those issues.

Nate Scheelhaase was elevated to offensive coordinator and the cyclones brought in Ryan Clanton to coach the offensive line.

Clanton’s resume includes coaching a pair of pros at Northern Iowa, but it’s his been his simplicity and physical approach to the game that’s helped him connect quickly with his players.

“I would say the biggest thing for us is Coach Clanton unlocking our our ability to just play fast. I think in years prior, there were things that hindered our ability to play fast as an offense and sometimes it showed up during games,” redshirt senior offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford said. “I think this past year Coach Clanton has done a really good job of just emphasizing us playing football. Taking a lot of the thinking out of it and scheme work for us, and just running out and trying to run people over,” he added.

“What I love about Coach Clanton is that Ryan has got not only great energy, but certainly has been a guy himself that’s played a t a really high level. The development that he’s been able to have of young men at that level as well. I think there’s just a lot of consistency that Ryan has been able to bring to the table. I think he’s a great teacher, but part of being a great teacher is you have to be a great engager,” Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell said.

Clanton and his Cyclones open up their season against his former team on Sept. 2 when Iowa State hosts Northern Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.