Iowa City Community Theatre to build brand new location

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After almost a year of searching, the Iowa City Community Theatre officially announced it’s new home in the south district of Iowa City.

Leaders with ICCT, like Trent Yoder, remember when he first heard Iowa City Community Theatre needed to find a new location. While the idea was a bit intimidating, the team remained confident.

“We have been in the space that we are currently in at the Johnson County Fairgrounds for years and years. And it kind of took a push to get us out of there,” said Yoder.

That push took them across Iowa City and into the south district; the future home of the Iowa City Community Theatre.

“Just being able to be part of that community and just being part of kind of a new chapter to really emphasize the community part of our title,” said Director with ICCT, Jacy Fitzpatrick.

As the area as a whole works to re-brand through the Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District, or SSMID, this addition is welcomed by many community members.

Not only will they be building a new theater from the ground up, but they hope the location will help them connect with the community even more.

“It’s just going to be so much more inclusive. We’re looking to have all different kinds of activities in addition to shows. So I just think a new venue is going to broaden those horizons for everyone,” said Fitzpatrick.

The new building will be funded through a capital campaign that leaders say will start in the new year.

“But we hope it will be a symbiotic relationship so not only will it support Iowa City Community Theatre, but ICCT can then showcase so many of the important businesses and people in the community that are willing to help us,” said Yoder.

Construction is expected to start by next spring. The theatre did not say how much the new project will cost.

