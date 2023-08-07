How to help kids with back to school anxiety

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Students will be returning to school in just a few weeks and many parents are getting ready by stocking up on school supplies and new clothes. But the transition from summer to school can be overwhelming for some young learners.

“When they’re scared, they’re not gonna learn anything,” said Alida Kolthoff, parent.

Maggie Hartzler, Clinical Services Director for Tanager Place, said there are a few things you can look out for as your kids start a new year.

”Sometimes it’s a tummy ache or a headache. Sometimes it’s just being really edgy and kind of grouchy and cranky and maybe having a shorter fuse than usual. It can also come out in sleep. It can also come out in having to move our bodies more and feeling like it’s hard to sit still,” said Hartzler.

Hartzler said practicing a routine before school starts can help ease some of that anxiety.

But listening to your kids and making sure they feel heard about their struggles is a big thing parents can do to help.

”It’s just really important to validate their feelings, you know? Yeah, I understand that you don’t feel good and maybe trying to dig into what that problem is, we deal with a lot of anxiety, especially through ADHD with her. Try to figure out what those underlying causes are,” said Kolthoff.

”The most important part of our relationship with our kids is having them know that they have a safe space. And that means that all of their experiences are heard and listened to and validated,” said Hartzler.

Other tips to help ease anxiety are making sure kids are getting enough sleep and water and extra movement throughout the day.

”It’s really hard to sit in a classroom all day. Our bodies aren’t designed to do that. So the more that you can have intentional movement and maybe that’s like taking a couple of extra passes through the hallway between classes and moving your body,” said Hartzler.

Taking time to make sure your child’s worries are heard heading into a new year.

”School can be a lot, especially with kids that have that high anxiety. I think it’s just really important to talk to kids about what’s going to be happening next and make sure that they’re prepared for that next step,” said Kolthoff.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.