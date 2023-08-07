Show You Care
The future is uncertain for the United States after crashing out of the Women's World Cup(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The once-dominant Americans crashed out of the Women’s World Cup on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden in the Round of 16. It was the earliest exit ever for the four-time tournament champions. The Americans struggled from the start of the World Cup.

With the rest of the world finally catching up in skill and talent, the future of the team could look dramatically different. There’s no guarantee that coach Vlatko Andonovski will continue with the team as it prepares for the next big tournament, the Olympics in France next year.

