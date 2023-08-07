Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Fugitive wanted for fatal Cedar Rapids shooting arrested in Indiana

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in Indiana in connection to a fatal shooting on June 11 in...
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in Indiana in connection to a fatal shooting on June 11 in southeast Cedar Rapids.(U.S. Marshals)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in Indiana in connection to a fatal shooting on June 11 in southeast Cedar Rapids.

U.S. Marshals said 23-year-old Denzel Wilson is wanted in Linn County on first degree murder charges.

Investigators said Wilson had fled the state, but they were able to track him to the 4000 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana.

U.S. Marshals said Wilson surrendered to the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Wilson will be extradited to Iowa.

He faces charges of first degree murder, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion Police responded to shooting
Crews responded to a Benton County fire Saturday afternoon
Crews responded to a Benton County fire Saturday afternoon
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Rainfall brings cooler and drier air
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Monday morning.
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
Iowa State’s Matt Campbell addresses gambling investigation, Jirehl Brock missing from practice
Iowa State’s Matt Campbell addresses gambling investigation, Jirehl Brock missing from practice

Latest News

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is encouraging people to adopt at a cheaper price. It's to...
Animal Rescue League offers ‘Name Your Price’ pet adoption amid capacity issues
Grant Wood AEA Chief Administrator John Speer joins us to talk about the services AEA provides...
Grant Wood AEA offers free services to help Iowa families with kids in school
Christy Aquino, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Hospital Clinical Social Worker to talk about...
How parents can help kids mentally prepare for new school year
Police say one person is hurt after a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Monday morning.
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids