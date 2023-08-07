Fugitive wanted for fatal Cedar Rapids shooting arrested in Indiana

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in Indiana in connection to a fatal shooting on June 11 in southeast Cedar Rapids.

U.S. Marshals said 23-year-old Denzel Wilson is wanted in Linn County on first degree murder charges.

Investigators said Wilson had fled the state, but they were able to track him to the 4000 block of Van Buren Street in Gary, Indiana.

U.S. Marshals said Wilson surrendered to the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Wilson will be extradited to Iowa.

He faces charges of first degree murder, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

