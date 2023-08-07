Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck

Firefighters had to free one of the drivers who became trapped underneath the logs. (WJAR via CNN)
By WJAR Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) - Officials in Rhode Island are investigating after a logging truck crashed into three other vehicles, sending two people to the hospital.

Fire officials say four cars were involved in a crash around 2 p.m. Saturday in Portsmouth. The driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber truck as it crashed into a telephone pole.

One vehicle involved in the crash was hit head-on by another vehicle, according to Portsmouth Assistant Fire Chief Howie Tighe.

Firefighters had to free the driver of the Mercedes from under the logs. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three others declined treatment.

Officials say the driver of the Bill’s Sales truck is OK and remained on scene.

Dozens in the neighborhood were left without power after the crash. Tighe says this happened due to the telephone pole being struck and a transformer leaking.

Rhode Island State Police and Portsmouth Police are investigating what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 17th, 2023, a 38-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 30.
Marion adult killed crossing highway in Cedar County
‘I cry about that a lot’: Eastern Iowa woman struggles to find housing after law change
‘I cry about that a lot’: Eastern Iowa woman struggles to find housing after law change
Marion Police responded to shooting
Marion Police responded to shooting
Dereka Williams-Robinson was appointed to the commission in February of last year. But meeting...
Dubuque Equity and Human Rights Commissioner to be removed
Gambling expert weighs in on Iowa and Iowa State sports betting issues
Gambling expert weighs in on Iowa and Iowa State sports betting issues

Latest News

“Barbie” sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales. (CNN, WBZ, WARNER BROS. PICTURES,...
'Barbenheimer' getting boost from summer heat wave
Firefighters had to free one of the drivers who became trapped underneath the logs. (WJAR via...
Lumber truck collides with 3 other vehicles, injuring 2
A man is continuing to heal from injuries involving a bear attack that happened in his garage....
Man survives bear attack in his own garage
SYC: Teufelhund veterans group continues growing to help Eastern Iowa veterans
SYC: Teufelhund veterans group continues growing to help Eastern Iowa veterans