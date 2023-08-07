A decent August stretch this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We begin the workweek quietly today with chances for showers and storms set to return later in the week. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds today and fewer clouds tomorrow. Both days look to top out in the lower 80s with overnight lows cooling to around 60. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, thunderstorm chances return to the forecast with a second, slimer chance possible for Thursday night into Friday. Like our weekend rain, these should offer varying totals of light to moderate rainfall across eastern Iowa. Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 80s continue throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.