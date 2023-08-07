Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A decent August stretch this week

Seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s are with us today across eastern Iowa.
Seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s are with us today across eastern Iowa.(KCRG)
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We begin the workweek quietly today with chances for showers and storms set to return later in the week. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds today and fewer clouds tomorrow. Both days look to top out in the lower 80s with overnight lows cooling to around 60. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, thunderstorm chances return to the forecast with a second, slimer chance possible for Thursday night into Friday. Like our weekend rain, these should offer varying totals of light to moderate rainfall across eastern Iowa. Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 80s continue throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Iowa to acquire Mercy Iowa City
Marion Police responded to shooting
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids Monday morning.
One injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids
Crews responded to a Benton County fire Saturday afternoon
Crews responded to a Benton County fire Saturday afternoon
KYOU First Alert Forecast
Rainfall brings cooler and drier air

Latest News

We begin the workweek quietly today with chances for showers and storms set to return later in...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday, Afternoon, August 7th
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson describes a couple of decent days to start...
First Alert Forecast: Monday morning, August 7
Clouds may be a bit stubborn today, holding temperatures back.
Storm system pulls away for quiet start to the week