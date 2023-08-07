Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

Show You Care
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
By Heidi Schmidt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A Missouri driver caught the attention of police with a unique license plate.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement tried to pull over a vehicle this weekend for a traffic violation, but the driver took off.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped, and the two people inside were arrested by a Claycomo Police Department officer and a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the license plate to Facebook with a caption that read, in part, “A good way to avoid the attention of law enforcement while driving is not to flee from a traffic stop and not have a license plate that says, ‘WE HIGH.’”

The sheriff’s office told KCTV the case remains under investigation and the two people have not yet been charged with any crimes.

