Cedar Rapids water ski team wins national championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Seasons Ski Team won the team title at this year’s Division 2 Show Ski National Championships in Loves Park, Illinois.

According to a post on USAWaterSki.org, five teams competed for the Division 2 show ski national title.

The tournament features competitive show water-skiing, with each club having an hour to present a theatrical performance.

Judges then award points for originality, presentation and execution.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Five Season Ski Team said it also won awards for best dock and equipment, tow boat driving, sound crew, showmanship and production.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.