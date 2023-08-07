Show You Care
Cedar Rapids water ski team wins national championship

Five Seasons Ski Team.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Five Seasons Ski Team won the team title at this year’s Division 2 Show Ski National Championships in Loves Park, Illinois.

According to a post on USAWaterSki.org, five teams competed for the Division 2 show ski national title.

The tournament features competitive show water-skiing, with each club having an hour to present a theatrical performance.

Judges then award points for originality, presentation and execution.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Five Season Ski Team said it also won awards for best dock and equipment, tow boat driving, sound crew, showmanship and production.

