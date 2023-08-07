Show You Care
Animal Rescue League offers ‘Name Your Price’ pet adoption amid capacity issues

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is encouraging people to adopt at a cheaper price. It's to help with its ongoing issues with capacity.
By KCCI
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is encouraging people to adopt at a cheaper price, as it deals with ongoing capacity issues.

The league is typically home to about 150 dogs, but right now, it has nearly double the number at its shelter.

The issue isn’t just local to Iowa.

The World Animal Foundation reports people surrender more than six million household pets to animal shelters each year.

More than four million of them are adopted each year.

The ARL held a special adoption event on Saturday in Des Moines, called “Name Your Price.”

“We do name your price adoption events in general just to help reduce the barriers for families that can maybe not always afford that initial investment,” ARL director of development K.C. Routos said.

As of Sunday, people adopted more than 90 dogs during the event.

The ARL says there’s always a need for adoption.

Its next adoption event will be in a couple of weeks.

