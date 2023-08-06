Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

WATCH LIVE: 2024 Candidates speak at Rep. Hinson’s BBQ Bash

By Conner Hendricks
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is set to hold her annual “Ashley’s BBQ Bash” in Cedar Rapids Sunday.

The event, which is being held at Hawkeye Downs, is set to feature Iowa politicians including Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

With Iowa set to keep its first-in-the-nation status for the GOP caucus, several Republican presidential candidates are also set to speak. Candidates include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson, and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are also in the lineup.

On Twitter, Rep. Hinson tweeted, “Iowa. Picks. Presidents”.

The GOP Caucus is set to be held Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 17th, 2023, a 38-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 30.
Marion adult killed crossing highway in Cedar County
‘I cry about that a lot’: Eastern Iowa woman struggles to find housing after law change
‘I cry about that a lot’: Eastern Iowa woman struggles to find housing after law change
Marion Police responded to shooting
Marion Police responded to shooting
Dereka Williams-Robinson was appointed to the commission in February of last year. But meeting...
Dubuque Equity and Human Rights Commissioner to be removed
Gambling expert weighs in on Iowa and Iowa State sports betting issues
Gambling expert weighs in on Iowa and Iowa State sports betting issues

Latest News

T.J. Tampa, with all-conference expectations heading into senior season, praised as a player...
T.J. Tampa, with all-conference expectations heading into senior season, praised as a player and leader
Marion Police responded to shooting
Marion Police responded to shooting
African American Museum of Iowa celebrates 30 years, looks toward future
African American Museum of Iowa celebrates 30 years, looks toward future
Group gives away school supplies for kids going back to school
Group gives away school supplies for kids going back to school