Showers & storms begin tonight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s been a quiet and seasonally warm Saturday with highs in the 80s and a partly cloudy sky over Eastern Iowa.

Incoming Rainfall

In South Dakota and Northwest Iowa showers and storms developed on Saturday. These showers and storms are expected to arrive in Eastern Iowa late tonight. This evening and through the first half of the night we’ll have a partly cloudy sky. However, after midnight the first round of storms is forecasted to enter the area and continue through Sunday and into Monday morning as the low-pressure system travels through the state. Heavy rainfall is expected with the system with over an inch possible over most of Eastern Iowa. The heaviest rain is expected to fall west of I-380. Showers will gradually come to an end late Monday morning and into the afternoon with clearing skies.

Showers & storms begin tonight(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Temperatures

Lows Saturday night will drop into the 60s with highs on Sunday a bit on the cool side, reaching the mid to upper 70s due to the rain and cloud cover. Upper 70s are expected Monday before the low 80s return for the remainder of the workweek.

Showers & storms begin tonight(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

