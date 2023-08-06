Show You Care
Scattered showers and storms continue overnight

Scattered showers and storms continue overnight
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a gray and wet afternoon across Eastern Iowa with scattered showers across the state and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. 

Tonight & Monday

Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight with one or two lingering showers possible on Monday morning. Lows will be mild tonight, mainly in the 60s. Even though we could see a few showers early on Monday morning, most if not all of the rain should clear out of the area by mid to late morning, leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds on Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday & Beyond

Tuesday looks quiet with a partly cloudy sky and seasonal temperatures before another chance for showers and storms returns on Wednesday and again on Friday. Seasonal temperatures in the low 80s are expected through the workweek.

