Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Rainfall brings cooler and drier air

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As an area of low pressure moves across the state periods of showers and storms are possible.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Clouds also accompany the rainfall keeping our temperatures slightly below normal for this time in early August. Lingering showers could remain until early Monday as the low continues to move to the east. Behind this system cooler and drier air moves in for next week.

3 Day Muggy Meter Dew Point Forecast
3 Day Muggy Meter Dew Point Forecast(KCRG)

Dewpoints fall into the 50s and 60s with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Additional rain chances develop for the middle of the week. Have a terrific Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 17th, 2023, a 38-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 30.
Marion adult killed crossing highway in Cedar County
‘I cry about that a lot’: Eastern Iowa woman struggles to find housing after law change
‘I cry about that a lot’: Eastern Iowa woman struggles to find housing after law change
Dereka Williams-Robinson was appointed to the commission in February of last year. But meeting...
Dubuque Equity and Human Rights Commissioner to be removed
Gambling expert weighs in on Iowa and Iowa State sports betting issues
Gambling expert weighs in on Iowa and Iowa State sports betting issues
Burn survivor shares story, advocates for fire safety
Burn survivor shares story, advocates for fire safety

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, August 5, 2023
Crews responded to a Benton County fire Saturday afternoon
Crews responded to a Benton County fire Saturday afternoon
Showers & storms begin tonight
Showers & storms begin tonight
Showers & storms begin tonight
Showers & storms begin tonight