Former Hawkeye Filip Rebraca inks first professional contract

Iowa forward Filip Rebraca runs up court after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa forward Filip Rebraca runs up court after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa men’s basketball forward Filip Rebraca signed his first professional contract. The Serbia native is heading home after inking a deal with Borac Mozzart of the AdmiralBet ABA League.

He started in all 69 games during his two seasons with the Hawkeyes where he helped Iowa win the Big Ten Tournament title in 2022.

Rebraca averaged 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season while registering 31 blocks.

