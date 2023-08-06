Former Hawkeye Filip Rebraca inks first professional contract

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa men’s basketball forward Filip Rebraca signed his first professional contract. The Serbia native is heading home after inking a deal with Borac Mozzart of the AdmiralBet ABA League.

He started in all 69 games during his two seasons with the Hawkeyes where he helped Iowa win the Big Ten Tournament title in 2022.

Rebraca averaged 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season while registering 31 blocks.

