Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dyersville non-profit gives out supplies, clothes ahead of school year

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersrville nonprofit helped make sure kids have everything they need before they start school.

‘Two or Three’ is a Christian non-profit founded a year and a half ago to help the community and today they held their second ‘Back to School Bash.’

People could grab whatever clothes, shoes and school supplies they want for the upcoming school year.

The group also helped people out by providing lists of what supplies are needed for every school and grade in the area.

Organizers say in it can be hard for some in the town to get the supplies the need.

Vice President of the group Lindsay Schlichtmann said ”There definitely aren’t as many stores here in Dyersville to buy all the school supplies and clothes and things we’ve got some great businesses in our community but you know if if families have to drive to Dubuque let’s say it can just increase that financial burden.”

Dyersville Beckman and Western Dubuque start school on August 23rd.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 17th, 2023, a 38-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 30.
Marion adult killed crossing highway in Cedar County
‘I cry about that a lot’: Eastern Iowa woman struggles to find housing after law change
‘I cry about that a lot’: Eastern Iowa woman struggles to find housing after law change
Marion Police responded to shooting
Marion Police responded to shooting
Dereka Williams-Robinson was appointed to the commission in February of last year. But meeting...
Dubuque Equity and Human Rights Commissioner to be removed
Gambling expert weighs in on Iowa and Iowa State sports betting issues
Gambling expert weighs in on Iowa and Iowa State sports betting issues

Latest News

Pope announces World Youth Day to return to Asia in 2027, urges young people 'not to be afraid'
Pope announces World Youth Day to return to Asia in 2027, urges young people ‘not to be afraid’
Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) at her BBQ bash.
2024 GOP presidential candidates speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash
T.J. Tampa, with all-conference expectations heading into senior season, praised as a player...
T.J. Tampa, with all-conference expectations heading into senior season, praised as a player and leader
Marion Police responded to shooting
Marion Police responded to shooting