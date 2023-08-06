Dyersville non-profit gives out supplies, clothes ahead of school year

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dyersrville nonprofit helped make sure kids have everything they need before they start school.

‘Two or Three’ is a Christian non-profit founded a year and a half ago to help the community and today they held their second ‘Back to School Bash.’

People could grab whatever clothes, shoes and school supplies they want for the upcoming school year.

The group also helped people out by providing lists of what supplies are needed for every school and grade in the area.

Organizers say in it can be hard for some in the town to get the supplies the need.

Vice President of the group Lindsay Schlichtmann said ”There definitely aren’t as many stores here in Dyersville to buy all the school supplies and clothes and things we’ve got some great businesses in our community but you know if if families have to drive to Dubuque let’s say it can just increase that financial burden.”

Dyersville Beckman and Western Dubuque start school on August 23rd.

